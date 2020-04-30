Getting Answers: Can the coronavirus spread through swimming pools?

TUCSON- As the temperatures heat up across Arizona, some viewers have asked us if the coronavirus can be spread through swimming pools and stay active in pool water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the answer is no.

When it comes to water and the coronavirus, the CDC states: "There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water."

Under Governor Doug Ducey's executive order, communal pools should be closed at this time.

However, when they do open back up and you want to beat the heat some safety tips to keep in mind:

Wash your hands before and after swimming

Maintain social distancing

