AARP asks Gov. Ducey to be more transparent with COVID-19 numbers at nursing homes

TUCSON - Assisted living homes continue to be on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Residents across Arizona, including many in the Old Pueblo, are struggling to get information that may help their loved ones.

However, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPPA, laws are preventing that.

Earlier in the month, the American Association of Retired Person, AARP, sent a letter to Governor Ducey, urging the state to publicly make available the names of long-term facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Dana Marie Kennedy is the state director for AARP Arizona.

"I just think that these are really difficult times for family members, as well as people in the facility," Kennedy said. "We just need to over-communicate at this time rather than under-communicate."

"We know that COVID-19 is rampant in these nursing facilities, and a lot of families are asking if it's in the facility that their loved one is in."

Kennedy added AARP has yet to hear a direct response from the state, who's mainly contended that specific information cannot be provided to protect patient privacy and comply with HIPPA.

The state has said HIPPA laws prevent them from releasing the COVID-19 numbers at nursing homes, "which is a valid reason" said Kennedy.

"We're not asking them to list the names," she said. "We're asking to list the facilities. So it's really important to put family ahead of the facilities."

News 4 Tucson made multiple attempts to contact the Governor's Office to get their side, however, our messages, emails and voice mails were not returned.