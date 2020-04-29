Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines when it expires Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the federal government’s coronavirus social distancing guidelines will be “fading out” when they expire Thursday and states pivot to reopening.

The administration says the guidance issued 45 days ago has been incorporated into recommendations given to states on how they can begin the process of gradually reopening their economies.

Meanwhile, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, describes the administration’s response to the pandemic as “a great success story" and predicts that by July the country will be "rocking again.”