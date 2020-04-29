Mayor Romero, Pima County Supervisor Valadez releases joint statement as Stay-At-Home Order expiration nears

TUCSON - Ahead of Gov. Doug Ducey's scheduled press conference, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Supervisors interim chariman Ramon Valadez released a joint statement Wednesday afternoon asking the governor to give local governments flexibility to decide how to handle the COVID-19 restrictions if the Stay-At-Home order expires Thursday.

Last Wednesday, Ducey held a press conference announcing that the state will lift the COVID-19 restrictions on elective surgeries on May 1. During that press conference, the governor acknowledged that the April 30 expiration date of his Stay-At-Home order, which shutdown all non-essential activities, was quickly approaching.

However that day, he did not make a decision on whether the state would be reopened in May or if the order will be extended.

Ducey announced Wednesday morning that he will hold a press conference at around 3 p.m. that day. Many speculate that the governor will announce his plans regarding the order at this time.

In anticipation of the governor's decision, Romero and Valadez released a joint statement in regards to the Stay-At-Home order.

The statement is listed below:

"Pima County and the City of Tucson are united in our concern on relaxing restrictions and opening up our economy at this time. We encourage Governor Ducey to give counties and local jurisdictions the flexibility to act at the regional level if he does not want to extend his 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected' executive order statewide." "The CDC’s guidelines on 'Opening Up America Again' clearly state that Governors have the discretion to allow local jurisdictions to act at the regional level. The Pima County Health Department has issued guidelines based off CDC recommendations on when it is safe to begin a phased re-opening, including a decline of positive cases over 14 consecutive days, widespread testing, and sufficient PPE for first responders and healthcare workers. We urge great caution in any relaxation." Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Supervisor Ramon Valadez

#BREAKING: @TucsonRomero and @ramon_valadez call on Gov. Ducey to give local jurisdictions flexibility if the governor chooses to let the statewide stay at home order expire. In joint statement, Romero and Valadez 'urge great caution in any relaxation.' @KVOA pic.twitter.com/WS9YGas3em — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 29, 2020

The press conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. To watch it live, tune in on News 4 Tucson or watch our livestream here.