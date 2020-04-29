Local woman shares personal impact, challenges of unemployment

TUCSON - The COVID-19 pandemic may be considered a nightmare to those who have physically suffered from the coronavirus.

Some people are living a financial nightmare, losing their jobs when they are already living paycheck to paycheck.

One Tucson woman said she is trying to make ends meet and is not giving up.

Christina Koeuth is a dedicated wife and mother of three.

Koeuth and her husband worked at Lin's Grand Buffett near Tucson Marketplace.

However, when Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Order went into effect, Koeuth and her husband lost their jobs.

"I feel like, who do I have to turn to?" said Koeuth.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Koeuth's lived paycheck to paycheck.

As one can imagine now, it has been a nightmare.

"Rent, electricity, water and we just recently got our phones shut off," Koeuth said.

Koeuth and her husband have applied for unemployment but they keep getting denied.

"I did not make enough for me to receive benefits," Koeuth said. "They keep denying me but I do qualify under the Cares Act which I am still being denied."

News 4 Tucson reached out to the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

However, the department declined an interview and said:

"We cannot comment on specific cases or individual circumstances. Our staff is busy meeting the critical needs of Arizonans who are applying for Unemployment Insurance benefits."

Koeuth worries what will happen if something doesn't get done soon.

"I do not want to be homeless," she said. "I refuse for my kids to be out on the streets. I have been looking for a job everyday. Everyday!"

Koeuth would rather get back to work than collect unemployment but with the pandemic, it is nearly impossible to find a job.

If you or someone you know is hiring, please email Allie Potter apotter@kvoa.com.