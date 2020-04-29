Gov. Ducey extends Stay-At-Home Order despite more states moving to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday during a press conference that he decided to extend its Stay-At-Home order to May 15.

Gov. Doug Ducey to host press conference as Arizona COVID-19 death toll rises to 300 WATCH LIVE: Gov. Doug Ducey holds a press conference where he is expected to announce his decision whether or not he will extend the state's State-At-Home Order. https://bit.ly/2KJduxM Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

On April 22, Ducey held a press conference announcing that the state will lift the COVID-19 restrictions on elective surgeries on May 1. During that press conference, the governor acknowledged that the April 30 expiration date of his Stay-At-Home order, which shutdown all non-essential activities, was quickly approaching.

However that day, he did not make a decision on whether the state would be reopened in May or if the order will be extended.

In an afternoon press conference held Wednesday, the governor shared that the Stay-At-Home order with modifications will be extended through May 15.

Ducey said one of the modifications will be a "phase-in" approach toward reopenning the economy.

Governor Ducey says retail stores could start to softly open with social distancing starting May 4th and then expanded May 8th.

Ducey says hoping to expanding dine-in sometime in May. He says best case scenario May 12th as he works with leaders in the industry. — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) April 29, 2020

This includes allowing a partial reopening of some businesses starting May 4. These reopenings will be required to follow certain recommendations from the Center of Disease Control, such as curbside pickup and delivery services.

Ducey said these restrictions are scheduled to be loosened on May 8.

These reopening will be on a volunteer basis.

Gov. Ducey on businesses who have said they will reopen before the order expires citing no consequences: “You are playing with your liquor license. Don’t do that.” He adds that there is a ,500 fine and up to 6 months in jail. — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) April 29, 2020

In addition, the governor also extended the travel restrictions to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut through May 15.

The opening of the economy (the dial) will be turned up at the appropriate time. The governor says he’s been listening to Arizonans. ‘Our decisions have been made to do what’s the right thing for the state of Arizona’ @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 29, 2020

In an update shared Wednesday at 9 a.m. Arizona Department of Health Services said the state's confirmed cases has risen to 7,202. Officials reported that 304 cases resulted in death.

In Pima County, the latest data said there are 1,215 confirmed cases with 80 deaths.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Arizona, visit azdhs.gov or arizonatogether.org.