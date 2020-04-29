Gov. Ducey extends Stay-At-Home Order despite more states moving to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Ducey extends Stay-At-Home Order despite more states moving to loosen COVID-19 restrictionsUpdated
TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday during a press conference that he decided to extend its Stay-At-Home order to May 15.
On April 22, Ducey held a press conference announcing that the state will lift the COVID-19 restrictions on elective surgeries on May 1. During that press conference, the governor acknowledged that the April 30 expiration date of his Stay-At-Home order, which shutdown all non-essential activities, was quickly approaching.
However that day, he did not make a decision on whether the state would be reopened in May or if the order will be extended.
In an afternoon press conference held Wednesday, the governor shared that the Stay-At-Home order with modifications will be extended through May 15.
Ducey said one of the modifications will be a "phase-in" approach toward reopenning the economy.
This includes allowing a partial reopening of some businesses starting May 4. These reopenings will be required to follow certain recommendations from the Center of Disease Control, such as curbside pickup and delivery services.
Ducey said these restrictions are scheduled to be loosened on May 8.
These reopening will be on a volunteer basis.
In addition, the governor also extended the travel restrictions to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut through May 15.
In an update shared Wednesday at 9 a.m. Arizona Department of Health Services said the state's confirmed cases has risen to 7,202. Officials reported that 304 cases resulted in death.
In Pima County, the latest data said there are 1,215 confirmed cases with 80 deaths.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Arizona, visit azdhs.gov or arizonatogether.org.