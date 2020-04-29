Gov. Doug Ducey to host press conference as Arizona COVID-19 death toll rises to 300

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of Arizona deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 300, officials said Wednesday, as Gov. Doug Ducey decides whether to begin reopening the state later this week.

The state Department of Health Services reported at least 304 deaths, an increase of 11 from the previous day. and at least 7,202 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 254 from Tuesday.

Deaths have been steadily increasing since Ducey issued his stay-at-home order late last month. It's set to expire Thursday night. Ducey could announce his decision on reopening the state's economy later Wednesday. He has said health data will guide his decision.

The data, however, apparently doesn't provide a clear answer. The state has seen lower numbers of suspected cases in hospital emergency rooms, but hasn't experienced a downward trajectory of cases over two weeks or a drop in the percentage of positive tests.

Those are key metrics the Trump administration has set for states to decide whether to start easing restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus.

The state tracks confirmed cases, but a lack of testing and the fact that many people have few or no symptoms means the number of cases could be much higher. The state plans a testing blitz over the next three Saturdays where it hopes to test as many as 20,000 people each day.

Pressure is mounting on the Republican governor to ease restrictions. The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry has provided a broad list of recommendations that include a phased reopening of shuttered businesses. The mayor of Tucson and Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, however, urged caution.

“Let’s not make the mistake Japan made — they reopened quickly and had to shut back down a month later,” Sinema said in a tweet Wednesday.

In another development, the Phoenix Economic Development Department told the City Council on Tuesday that as many as 25% of the city's small businesses won't survive the pandemic, KJZZ reported.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.