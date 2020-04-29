Getting Answers: How contact tracing works

TUCSON- As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country and the world, health officials are using contract tracing to help stop the spread of the virus.

Pima County Health Department Director Doctor Bob England said that when there is a reported COVID-19 case, they reach out to the patient and then interview other people that the patient may have exposed.

"You want to know whether they work in a sensitive occupation," said Dr. England. "Are they a healthcare worker, are they a resident of a congregate setting in a long term care facility for example, are they a first responder and then dependant on the information you get you figure out who you need to contact further."

Doctor England said that if Arizona can get the number of COVID-19 cases down to a smaller and more manageable number, then they can get more aggressive with contact tracing.

"So within six feet of somebody for 10 minutes or more if you can figure those kind of things out co-workers and those kind of settings," he said. "Then you can go monitor those folks and when you can get the numbers low enough you can afford to do isolation and quarantine as the primary method."

