Four PCSD employees test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - Four Pima County Sheriff's Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, PCSD announced Wednesday afternoon.

According to PCSD, a member of its corrections staff tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the fourth positive case in the department.

Officials said the individual said the corrections staff employee has been on leave for an unrelated reason since April 17.

PCSD said the three other employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were not a part of the corrections bureau.

At this time, no other employees or inmates have tested positive for the deadly disease.

PCSD has implemented protocols and other health guidelines to lower the spread of COVID-19 virus.