Pima County officially hires new public health director, shares transition plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Dr. Theresa Cullen was named as the new Pima County Public Health Director after the county officially announced her hiring Tuesday morning.

According officials, Cullen will officially take over the position from interim director Dr. Bob England on June 1. Pima County said Cullen was previously Public Health Service Officer from the federal government with the rank of Rear Admiral and Assistant U.S. Surgeon General.

She also graduated from the University of Arizona College of Medicine and currently serves the college as a clinical associate professor.

Pima County said Cullen has prior experience working with communities through pandemics. The county said she was a volunteer physician with Partners in Health in Sierra Leone during the 2014/15 Ebola crisis.

“This is huge for Pima County. I am thrilled to have Dr. Cullen join our team,” said Pima County Chief Medical Officer and Deputy County Administrator Dr. Francisco Garcia. “Dr. Cullen is a respected and eminent public health physician who also is an exceptional administrator. She knows Pima County and Southern Arizona well and will build upon the strategies and programs we’ve established over the past decade to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in Pima County.”

According to officials, in this new role, Cullen will serve the county part-time starting May 4. She will serve as Vice Chair of the County’s Back To Business Task Force.

England, on the otherhand, will remain as full-time interim director until June 1, and then will stay on as a part-time physician to continue help the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have nothing but enormous respect for Dr. Bob and hope he will soon get to rejoin his wife in Phoenix and resume his retirement. I will miss his wry humor and unvarnished advice," Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said. "But I’m also confident that we have hired an outstanding public health physician and expert in Dr. Cullen who can lead us through this pandemic, however long it lasts, and help us continue to improve the lives of the people of Pima County.”

The Pima County Board of Supervisors released the following statement in regards to the new hiring.