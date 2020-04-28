Luke Air Force Base plans flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPNX) — Luke Air Force Base, along with the Arizona Air National Guard, will honor frontline coronavirus workers with a flyover planned for May 1.

Luke AFB says its 56th Fighter Wing and the 944th Fighter Wing and Arizona Air National Guard 161st Refueling Wing will participate in the community flyover.

The flyover will consist of a formation of 15 aircraft including seven F-35A Lightning IIs and seven F-16 Fighting Falcons flying out of Luke Air Force Base and one KC-135 from the 161st ARW.

The flyover will begin around 3:10 p.m. and last about 50 minutes.

The flight path will take them through Buckeye, Luke Air Force Base, Litchfield Park, Surprise, Waddell, Goodyear, Tolleson, Phoenix Metro, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Deer Valley, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West and El Mirage.

"We are honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus," said Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander.

"We want everyone to be able to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American airpower, resolve and pride while keeping frontline responders in their hearts."

Residents in those areas should expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead.

Luke AFB encourages people to watch the flyover from the safety of their own homes and not travel to landmarks or hospitals.

Those watching can tag Luke AFB using #LukeSalutes, #AirForceSalutes and #FlyoverFriday. Use #BeOn12 to be featured on our platforms as well.