Getting Answers: CDC adds six new symptoms of coronavirus people should watch out for

TUCSON- Viewers have been emailing in questions about their symptoms and if they have the coronavirus.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper answered this question during her Getting Answers segment Tuesday evening.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide-range of symptoms reported ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that people with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath or fever or combinations of these symptoms may have COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days days after exposure to the virus.

Now the CDC has added six new symptoms to its COVID-19 list:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The CDC adds that you have to have at least two of these symptoms above.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, click here for a COVID-19 screening too to help you understand what to do next.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email us at GettingAnswers@KVOA.com