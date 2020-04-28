COVID-19 death toll rises by 18 in Arizona, one day removed from reporting no new deaths

TUCSON - The COVID-19 death toll has risen by 18, one day after the state reported no new deaths.

In the latest update released at 9 a.m. Tuesday, ADHS reported Arizona has now confirmed 6,948 - a 232 increase from Monday's data. In addition, the state reported 293 deaths.

On Monday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported no new deaths related to COVID-19, keeping the overall total to 275. This was the first time this happened in the month of April.

The number of positive cases also grew by 232 since Monday. Also, the number of tests administered in the state rose by 895, bringing the overall total to 67,438.

ADHS said the total percent of positive COVID-19 test results currently resides at 9 percent.

In Pima County, ADHS reported 24 new cases and two new deaths - raising the overall total to 1,188 cases and 78 deaths.

There were 88 new tests administered since Monday's results. Pima County has an overall testing total of 8,372.

Gov. Doug Ducey has not yet announced if the state will be reopened after the Stay-At-Home order expires on April 30.

The initial order, which affected all non-essential activities was enacted on March 30, shortly after the governor decided to close schools until next fall and ordering bars, restaurants and movie theaters to cease operations until further notice.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Arizona, visit azdhs.gov.