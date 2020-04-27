Pima Council on Aging, Kozachik hold virtual town hall conference to address issues related to social isolation

TUCSON - With COVID-19 forcing Pima County into social isolation, the Pima Council on Aging and Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik will hold an online conference to help answer questions submitted from the public on Thursday.

According to conference organizers, the event scheduled for Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. was created to help guide the public on how they can stay in contact with their elderly loved ones while keeping them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the conference, Kozachik and a panel of experts from Jewish Family and Children Services, the University of Arizona Center on Aging and PCOA will spend the time answering questions from attendees about social isolation.

"It can do nothing short of break your heart to see our seniors stuck in nursing homes, assisted living facilities or hospitals with no way of seeing visitors. I know we have people scattered in every neighborhood of the City who are cooped up and frustrated. Social isolation can have devastating impacts," Kozachik said in a newsletter. "This panel conversation will, I hope, provide an opportunity to interact – whether you’re one of those suffering the effects, a caregiver, or a friend/loved one looking for advice on how you can help."

Residents who wish to submit a question to the panel ahead of time can email them to mbynes@pcoa.org. Participants can also ask questions during the event through Zoom.

People who wish to attend the virtual conference are advised to visit zoom.us at around 2 p.m. The meeting ID is 921 3071 4889 and the password is 692525.

"The health effects of social isolation can be devastating. And all of us are feeling some level of impact," Kozachik said. "We're hoping that this zoom meeting will simply create the space for people to join and express what they're feeling, and allow the experts in the field who'll be participating to share some thoughts. It falls under the umbrella of 'we're all in this together - let's help each other where we can.'"