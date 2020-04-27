Getting Answers: How long does the coronavirus survive on surfaces

TUCSON- Viewers have been emailing us questions about how long the coronavirus lives on different surfaces.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper explained the answer during her Getting Answers segment Monday evening.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it states: "Studies have shown that the COVID-19 virus can survive for up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel, less than 4 hours on copper and less than 24 hours on cardboard."

A study in ScienceDirect looked at the stability of SARS-CoV-2 in different environmental conditions.

The researchers found: No viable virus after three hours on tissue or printing paper, no viable virus after two days on wood or cloth, and no viable virus after four days on banknote or glass.

