Tucson International Mariachi Conference continues online despite COVID-19

TUCSON - With COVID-19 closing the doors on large events throughout the nation, the Tucson International Mariachi Conference went from live music, to online instructional videos.

"(If) we can figure out a way, especially (with) me being an instructor at TUSD, and we've gone to online classes now. So I said, 'you know what?' we can still have the workshops, we may not be able to have the concerts, we may not be able to have the events, but you know what the workshops can still happen," said John Contreras, Chair for Mariachi Workshop Committe, TIMC.

Contreras has been apart of the conference since its second rendition, 37 years ago. Back then as few as six kids showed up, this year they were expecting 1,200 students as the event has grown.

"It's really kind of a milestone as your musical mariachi career and for that to be taken away from them, it's kinda like yanking something special out of their hands," said Adrian Perez, a board member for TIMC.

John and Adrian both serve on the Tucson International Mariachi Committee and helped figure out how to at least provide the student instruction aspect online.

"There was three, four of us that literally sat down and said alright, lets put a plan to this and make this happen for the students. Because that to us was the number one thing is the educational potion has to continue," said Contreras.

Instructors from all over the U.S. have contributed videos that can be found on their Youtube page.

They wanted to do something to make sure the conference made its 38th debut because, according to Perez, this is one of the crowned jewels of the year for mariachi enthusiasts.

"It's one of these events that's probably been around the longest that has a lot of value in terms of culture and tradition. Specifically for the Latinos here in town which obviously make up a large percentage of Tucson," said Perez.

While there were no events in person they say adding the online content is something they will look at continuing because it lets them reach a wider audience.

