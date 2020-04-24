Team captain of 1st American Women’s Everest Expedition to speak at UArizona’s virtual commencement ceremony

TUCSON - To help inspire University of Arizona graduates to scale the obstacles the COVID-19 crisis will present in the near future, UArizona announced Friday a history-making polar explorer and mountaineer will deliver the 2020 Commencement Address on May 16.

Back in March, the UArizona informed the community that its 2020 Convocation and Commencement ceremonies in Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and Sierra Vista due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, the university decided to hold a virtual ceremony on May 15 at 6 p.m.

With these difficult circumstances in play, UArizona decided to invite Alison Levine, the team captain of the first American Women's Everest Expedition, to speak at the virtual ceremony.

According to UArizona officials, Levine earned her bachelor's degree in communication from UArizona in 1987. She then earned an MBA from Duke University.

"I am truly humbled to be chosen as the speaker this year," Levine said. "No doubt this class has dealt with extreme circumstances, so I can definitely relate."

In addition to scaling Mt. Everest, Levine earned the title of the Adventure Grand Slam. This feat, which has only been done by 20 other people, is acquired by climbing the highest peak on every continent.

"Alison Levine truly embodies the Wildcat spirit in the way that she has pushed boundaries in so many areas of her life," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "While COVID-19 has changed the way we will celebrate Commencement this year, we are extremely fortunate Alison will be joining us virtually as speaker. Her leadership skills, ambition and drive to overcome challenging circumstances set a tremendous example for our graduating students and show the world what it means to Bear Down."

For more information about Levine or the commencement ceremony, visit commencement.arizona.edu.