Getting Answers: Warning about ingesting or injecting disinfectants as coronavirus cure

TUCSON- The makers of Lysol, a disinfectant spray and cleaning product, released a statement Friday after President Trump made comments during a coronavirus press briefing yesterday about the possibility of injecting disinfectant into the body as a cure.

The company said in a statement: "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."

Lysol goes on in its statement: "Our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information."

