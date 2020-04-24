COVID-19 in Arizona: 6,045 cases, 266

PHOENIX - Arizona reported an additional 17 COVID-19-related deaths Friday morning, bringing the statewide total to 266.

The state Department of Health Services also reported 6,045 cases, an increase of 276 cases over Thursday.

In Pima County, 1,060 cases and 4 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 74.

Maricopa County is reporting 3,116 cases with 120 deaths.

ADHS says 60, 714 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Also Thursday, state Health Director Dr. Cara Christ eased restrictions on testing that had been put in place weeks ago because of a shortage of supplies.

She said in a blog post that anyone who thinks they have been exposed and possibly infected can now be tested. Previously testing was limited to patients with symptoms or people considered to be highly at risk. Private laboratories at the University of Arizona are being given extra state money to perform tests.

Health officials said that a surge in deaths isn't a sign that cases are going up.

“We always know that as we see a rise in cases about two weeks later we are going to see a rise in hospitalizations and then several weeks after that we tend to see a rise in deaths,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Maricopa County's health director.

