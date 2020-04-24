COVID-19 emergency funds to be distributed to eligible PCC students

TUCSON - Emergency funds will soon be distributed to Pima Community College students after the school announced Friday that it recently received $9.9 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.

According to PCC officials, students who completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and were deemed eligible will receive between $400 and $1,000.

The amount of dollars received will be based on how many credit hours the student is taking.

Tucson, AZ -- Eligible students at Pima Community College (PCC) will receive emergency funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, as early as Friday, April 24. Those students will be notified by email.

The CARES Act allocated $9.9 million to PCC, with half required to go directly to students.

"Students who received the funding were identified based on need, through an emergency fund application process based on Pell Grant eligibility." PCC officials said in a statement. "To be eligible, students must have completed the FAFSA, which allows the College to verify federally-determined eligibility. Qualified students are U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens, have a Social Security number, registered with Selective Services (males only), and have a high school diploma, GED, or completed high school in an approved homeschool setting."

People who wish to apply can complete an application by contacting an advisor by emailing virtualsupport@pima.edu.

For more information, visit pima.edu.