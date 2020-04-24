Banner Health expands convalescent ‘antibody’ plasma donation program to help treat COVID-19 patients

TUCSON - Banner Health announced Friday that it will be adding donation coordinators to its facilities across Arizona and Colorado to help collect the needed "convalescent plasma" to help treat its COVID-19 patients.

According to Banner Health officials, health professionals across the United States have been testing using the convalescent plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients to help treat those who are critically ill due to the deadly virus. Officials said this plasma "could have immune-boosting antibodies" that may help combat the disease.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their valuable plasma,” said Chad Jaeger, senior director of Operations with Banner Research. “The more information and assistance we can provide to put our recovered patients at ease and get them qualified quickly, the better, and our Donation Coordinators are equipped to do just that.”

Officials said an ICU patient at Banner University Medical Center – Tucson will be treated with this method after its blood bank received its first unit of convalescent plasma.

With one plasma donation having the capacity to serve multiple patients, Banner Health decided to expand its donation coordinators to help better "assess qualifying criteria for potential donors, answer questions and explain how the donation process works", and in turn, hopefully increase its overall donation of this plasma.

People who are eligible to donate must fit the following criteria.

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19

Fully recovered and symptom-free for at least 14 days, as determined by a medical provider

At least age 17 years old and weighing at least 110 pounds

In good health and feeling well

For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.