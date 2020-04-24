Asian Americans arm themselves with guns, GoPros with hopes of deterring racist attacks

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - The coronavirus first seen in China is now ravaging the U.S., and Asian Americans are continuing to wrestle with a second epidemic: hate.

Hundreds of attacks on Asian people have been reported, with few signs of decline. Rather than feel helpless, many are turning to a range of tactics, from guns to GoPros.

Others are training in deflection instead. Many Asian Americans say they want to safely confront racist bullying and harassment. Grassroots groups are holding videoconferencing calls to share ways to defuse abuse.

The onslaught of anti-Asian attacks has evoked parallels to how Muslim Americans were treated after 9/11.