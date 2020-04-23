Getting Answers: Can vaping increase risk of getting coronavirus?

TUCSON- A viewer asks us about being in public with people vaping and if it is possible to catch coronavirus from them if they are a carrier or infected and don't know it.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper answered this question during her Getting Answers segment Thursday night.

At this time there isn't much data on contracting coronavirus through smoking and vaping.

However, the World Health Organization states on its website: "Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth. Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity, which would greatly increase risk of serious illness."

