COVID-19 in Arizona: 5,769 cases, 249 deaths

PHOENIX - Health officials reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

The Arizona State Department of Health Services says there are now 249 deaths and 5,769 cases. That's up 310 since Wednesday.

In Pima County, two new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 70. There are 1,026 COVID-19 cases, 53 recently reported.

AZDHS says 58,697 people have been tested in the state.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey said he’s not yet ready to announce an end to his statewide stay-at-home order. His decision on whether to extend the order set to expire April 30 will be based on what he sees in the virus data next week.

He will allow hospitals to resume elective surgeries on May 1.

Ducey acknowledged pressure from people to immediately reopen the state economy that has been hammered by layoffs and the shutdowns he ordered. Schools are closed, bars, restaurants and movies theaters are shuttered, and mass gatherings are banned. Nearly 420,000 Arizonans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.

Tucson volunteers made 500 face shields on Friday for those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

