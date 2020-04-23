ADHS to open COVID-19 testing to anyone who suspects infection

TUCSON - To help Arizonans who believe they are infected with the COVID-19 virus get tested, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that it will expand the criteria for testing the deadly virus on Thursday.

Earlier that day, ADHS shared that there have been 5,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to date - 249 of those cases resulting in death. With about 58,750 tests performed overall in Arizona, Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director said the state will need to increase its testing capacity in order to help slow down the transmission rate of the disease.

"Luckily, we know there is additional capacity at our laboratories across the state to test more Arizonans. Laboratories like Sonora Quest, Arizona State University, and Mayo Clinic have indicated they have the ability to run more tests, and we are fortunate to have partners like them in our community," Christ said. "However, up until now, the limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and test collection supplies, such as nasal swabs and viral transport media, has been a significant barrier to increased testing."

The director said ADHS' "partners have indicated they are now able to obtain the supplies needed to perform additional testing because the supply chain is opening up."

With this development, the state implemented new or updated protocols to help increase the amount of testing in the state, including issuing an update to its standing orders.

Through the updated standing orders, "the criteria for testing to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19." The criteria only allowed high-risk individuals with COVID-19 symptoms to be tested.

"We have distributed 15 rapid testing machines throughout the state that are able to provide results within 15 minutes and we continue to work with our federal partners to get additional testing kits to support these machines," Christ said. "We have sent out messaging to labs statewide to remove any restrictions on testing if they have adequate testing supplies and PPE."

According to Christ, the state has been discussing on performing more serology "antibody" testing. The state said it will release more information about the potential of implementing more of these tests in the future.

"At this time, it is unknown if a positive serologic test for COVID-19 means that someone is immune to COVID-19 or how long that immunity might last," Christ said. "In the future, we’re hoping that serology testing will be an important tool for screening for prior infection, especially for our healthcare workers and first responders."

For more information, visit azdhs.gov/coronavirus.