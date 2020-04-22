 Skip to Content

UA’s Khalil Tate ready for NFL Draft; Talks COVID-19 and NFL preps

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:55 pm Arizona Wildcats, Coronavirus Coverage, Coronavirus Top Stories, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories, Video

TUCSON - Arizona senior quarterback Khalil Tate experienced a roller coaster ride of emotions during his playing career. The record-setting QB went from national player of the week to losing his starting position his senior year.

Arizona football great Khalil Tate talked on facetime about the ups and downs of his career at the U of A as he preps for NFL Draft.

He opened up to NBC on some of his disappointments at the U of A, his dealing with coronavirus and ending of the spring semester, to preps for the NFL draft and how they've been affected by COVID-19.

Khalil Tate talked about the disappointment going from being on the cover of Sports Ilustrated to losing his starting job his senior year.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 22nd and goes through Saturday, April 24th.

UA QB great Khalil Tate talks to NBC as he preps for 2020 NFL Draft.

Most mock drafts do not have Khalil Tate projected to be taken in the 2020 NFL draft. However, Tate is expected to sign a free agent contract with an NFL team.

Khalil Tate scores a touchdown at Arizona Stadium against Oregon State.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film