Pima County reallocates funds to benefit food security programs

The Pima County Board of Supervisors reallocated $315,000 to support local food security programs on Tuesday.

In a 5-0 vote, the board approved the amendments to its previously approved Pima County 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan and authorized submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fund these programs.

Pima County says this helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and better assist low to moderate income level individuals and families, including those experiencing homelessness, impacted by COVID-19.

In a press release, the County said the funds will specifically allow agencies to hire more workers should volunteers be in short supply and cover additional operational, storage and transportation costs.

agencies can directly purchase food from local farmers and distributors before it goes to waste.

Pima County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) will support these COVID-19 food security program: