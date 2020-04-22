Pima County, Gov. Ducey outline criteria to reduce restrictions from COVID-19

TUCSON - According to Pima County, there are nine criteria that must be met before the restrictions that have been put in place due to COVID-19 can be reduced.

Currently, Pima County meets one of those requirements.​​

According to guidelines, decreases would have to happen in three areas.

Those areas include the number of positive cases, the numbers of deaths being reported and the number of symptomatic cases.

All three of these would have to show a downward trend over the course of 14 days.

Gov. Doug Ducey spoke at a press conference Wednesday regarding the current Stay at Home executive order, which is set to expire April 30.

"We're going to continue to watch this curve, we're going to zero in on this data related to syndromic surveillance," Ducey said. "This is what reflects the percentage of people who are hospitalized."

​​Additionally, the other criteria that would need to be met before reducing restrictions is testing for all symptomatic patients, available staffing and beds for twice the current amount of COVID-19 cases and enough PPE supplies for healthcare workers would be required.

Finally, timely contact tracing, meaning notifying people of positive results within 24 hours, as well as the testing of symptomatic contacts, and support for patients who can't go back home all need to be in place before reducing any current restrictions.

​Governor Ducey said that right now, there are three options we have.

​"First, is to let it expire, second is to extend it in its current form," said Ducey. "And third is to modify it with changes and improvements that reflect the situation on the ground."

​​The governor said as far as the Stay at Home order goes, the state will make that decision as they get more information next week.