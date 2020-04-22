Moving past ‘invisible enemy’: President Trump nudges nation to reopen

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, the Trump administration played up the dangers of the coronavirus as it sought to convince Americans to disrupt their lives and stay home.

Now, as President Donald Trump aims for a swift nationwide reopening, he faces a new challenge, He needs to convince people that it’s safe to come out and resume their normal lives.

That’s a political imperative for Trump, whose reelection likely rides on the pace of an economic rebound. And it’s a defining question for the nation as a whole: Can the country move beyond a crippling fear of the virus and return to some modified version of its old routines?