Law enforcement supply company sending in the essentials to local agencies

TUCSON - As most of the world is quarantined at home, the brave men and women in law enforcement have no other option than to be in out in the community.

They are keeping us safe but that also means possibly exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

Axon Enterprise Inc. is no stranger to the law enforcement community.

The company makes tasers, body cameras and software to keep officers safe.

Now with the coronavirus in full force, Axon is sending in back up.

"Our mission is to protect life," said Mike Wagers, vice president of Axon.

"We see no greater way to extend that mission during this global pandemic, than to provide masks, hand sanitizer and gloves to first responders who are out there on the front lines protecting the communities," said Wagers.

On April 8, Axon launched a "Got You Covered: Million Masks" campaign for public safety officials.

"We were hearing from our law enforcement partners across around the world that they lacked these critical supplies," said Wagers.

Since then, Axon received more than 8,000 requests and started shipping out supplies last week.

Several law enforcement agencies in Southern Arizona will be recipients.

Some of those agencies include police departments in Benson, Marana, Nogales, Oro Valley, Safford, Sierra Vista and Tucson.

The sheriff's departments in Cochise and Pima counties are also included on the list of recipients.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said items like masks, hand sanitizer and gloves are essential.

"Right now, we are not lacking in these items but we all know there's been a shortage and possibly there could be a shortage again of different types of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, gloves, and that sort of things," said Deputy James Allerton with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

"So we certainly do appreciate any help we can get in that area and we appreciate Axon for extending their supplies to our department," said Allerton.

PCSD has yet to receive their items, but according to Axon, they are on the list.

"We will continue to ship out everyday until we get well over a million mask out to these first responders," said Wagers, "and over 15,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to those who cannot self isolate like we can, who are out there protecting us."

For those who want to help contribute, Axon has a Go Fund Me page for its "Got You Covered" campaign.

You can click here to help.

"Right now, it is around $180,000 and we will match that up to $500,000."

Furthermore, those funds will go towards buying more supplies, to help keep our men and women in blue, safe.