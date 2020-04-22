Gov. Ducey to lift COVID-19 restrictions on elective surgeries starting May 1

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday that will soon lift the restrictions on elective surgeries that were put in place due to COVID-19.

During a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, the governor shared that the restrictions on elective surgeries will be lifted for hospitals, dental offices, health care facilities and providers "that meet certain prepared criteria" on May 1, citing the "increased availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and bed capacity."

“Hospitals around the state have stepped up to provide additional protections for their staff and patients and increased bed capacity to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge,” said Ducey. “Because of these preparations, and the responsible actions of Arizonans across our state, data shows our health system continues to remain ahead of the curve. Today’s order continues to prioritize public health while improving access to care for Arizonans and the overall viability of our health care system.”

According to the governor, those health care facilities can resume elective surgeries starting May 1 if they receive approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The health department will give approval if the health organization has implemented the following measures at its operating locations.

Demonstrating greater than a 14 day supply of PPE

Ensuring adequate staffing and beds

Testing patients prior to surgery and all at-risk health care workers

Ensuring appropriate discharge plans for patients being transferred to nursing care facilities, including diagnostic testing for COVID-19

Implementing a universal symptom screening process for staff, patients and visitors

Establishing an enhanced cleaning process for waiting areas

And prioritizing the restart of elective surgeries based on urgency

The governor said this order shall be subject to repeal every two weeks, as the COVID-19 situation develops.

“The Arizona Department of Health Services has worked closely with our health care providers as they’ve expanded capacity and overall preparedness to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Department of Health Services. “Today’s order ensures that adequate protections remain in place as health care facilities expand operations and that public health remains our top priority.”

To view the complete executive order, visit azgovernor.us3.list-manage.com.