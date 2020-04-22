Getting Answers: Can stomach acid kill coronavirus?

TUCSON- One KVOA viewer asked us about ingesting the virus from food or drinks and if stomach acid kills the coronavirus.

There was a rumor circulating on social media that stomach acid kills coronavirus, however that is false.

In regards to this question, the World Health Organization states: "There is no evidence that drinking lots of water flushes out the new coronavirus or the stomach acid kills the virus."

When it comes to eating food, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states, "Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food."

The CDC advises to wash your hands with soap and water for about 20 seconds before preparing or eating food.

