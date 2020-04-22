From Spanish Flu To COVID-19: California woman celebrates 102nd birthday

(KNVN/NBC News) A California woman born during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic says she plans to survive the COVID-19 outbreak as well.

Mary Moser turned 102-years-old Tuesday.

Family, friends and even strangers came out to celebrate with a safe birthday parade.

“I had no idea what they were planning for my birthday today,” Moser said. “If I would've known I would've said, ‘No, no, no, no, no I don't want all that fuss,’ but I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

She says she still remembers the impact of the Spanish Flu, which claimed the life of her mother and 16-year-old brother.

“I was 9-months-old, so I remember it. It's been a reminder all my life,” said Moser.

