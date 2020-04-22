California Highway Patrol bans rallies at state Capitol, other state facilities amid COVID-19 protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol is temporarily banning rallies at the state Capitol and other state facilities because of the pandemic.

The change in policy Wednesday came after hundreds of protesters gathered on the Capitol grounds in Sacramento on Monday, many without wearing masks or following recommendations to remain more than six feet apart to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The same group had planned additional rallies in coming days against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders that people remain at home except for essential activities. Additional similar rallies have been happening across California and the nation. Protest organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.