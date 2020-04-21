Ohio mall goes to the dogs during COVID-19 closure

(WDTN/NBC News) An Ohio mall shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic is going to the dogs...for a good cause.

Service dogs in training spent Monday exploring the empty Mall at Fairfield Commons.

“Our greatest need is the for the puppies who have never been able to experience a big environment and so it’s a safe way for our staff to be able to give them what they need socialization-wise while still being able to keep themselves and others safe during this really weird time,” said Erin Bittner, director of socialization and genetics at 4 Paws for Ability.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is closed to shoppers, but stepped up to provide 4 Paws for Ability a space to continue their puppy socialization training.

“They didn’t have a place to train when all the mandates came down so we offered if they were interested and they were very interested in continuing to partner with us while we were closed,” general manager Leanne Rubosky said.

The mall provides new smells, sights and sounds to train the pups.

