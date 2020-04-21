Getting Answers: Testing negative for COVID-19

TUCSON- Viewers have emailed questions regarding if someone tests negative for COVID-19, is that person safe from contracting the virus?

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper answered this question during Tuesday's Getting Answers segment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "If you test negative for COVID-19, you probably were not infected at the time your specimen was collected. However, that does not mean you will not get sick. It is possible that you were very early in your infection when your specimen was collected and that you could test positive later. Or you could be exposed later and then develop illness."

In other words, the CDC states that a negative test result does not rule out getting sick later.

