Getting Answers: Can mosquitoes transmit COVID-19?

TUCSON- Some viewers have emailed us asking if it is possible for mosquitoes to transmit coronavirus to humans.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper answered this question during her Getting Answers segment.

When it comes to mosquitoes and coronavirus, the World Health Organization states: "The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. The new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites."

To date, there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes, according to the WHO.

