 Skip to Content

Getting Answers: Can mosquitoes transmit COVID-19?

3:09 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Coronavirus Top Stories, Local News, News

TUCSON- Some viewers have emailed us asking if it is possible for mosquitoes to transmit coronavirus to humans.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper answered this question during her Getting Answers segment.

When it comes to mosquitoes and coronavirus, the World Health Organization states: "The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. The new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites."

To date, there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes, according to the WHO.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.

Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 4 p.m.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film