COVID-19 virus claims life of 5-year-old from Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A husband and wife who have jointly devoted decades to fighting crime and saving lives in Detroit lost their 5-year-old daughter to COVID-19 — Michigan’s youngest victim in the coronavirus pandemic.

Skylar Herbert died Sunday from complications due to the virus. Mayor Mike Duggan called her “a real daughter of the city of Detroit” and told reporters that Monday was one of the “saddest” of many sad days during the crisis.

Skylar’s mother, LaVondria Herbert, has been a Detroit police officer for 25 years, and her father, Ebbie, a firefighter of 18 years.