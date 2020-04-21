Banner Telehealth virtual service helps community get needed care amid COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - To help serve the community while keeping its facilities safe during the COVID-19 crisis, Banner Health launched a telehealth service to connect patients with healthcare professionals virtually.

In a press release shared Tuesday morning, Banner Health announced that members of the community have been partaking in its Banner Telehealth in an effort to stay safe and lower the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Since launching on March 23, the digital health care system has had 10,800 virtual visits.

"Telemedicine is especially important with the current situation in our country," said Ruben Espinoza, MD, a Banner pediatrician in Mesa, Ariz. "During the virtual conversation with patients, we're able to look at their face to see if they’re in pain, look for labored breathing, see a rash and hear their cough, as a few examples."

According to officials, Banner Telehealth currently has more than 3,000 medical providers participating in the virtual service. Those providers include those from Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and Banner Urgent Care.

People can also maintain their regular primary check-ups through this virtual method.

To schedule a virtual visit with a medical expert, visit bannerhealth.com/telehealth.