Arizona gets green light to provide emergency benefits for kids on free or reduced lunch

TUCSON - With nearly 600,000 students relying on free or reduced-price school meals during the school year, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that the state has been given the green light by the federal government to provide emergency meal benefits amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service has authorized for the Arizona Department of Economic Security to provide Arizona P-EBT Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits.

“We are working to ensure no Arizona kid goes hungry during the COVID-19 health emergency,” Ducey said. “Schools across the state have worked hard to get nutritious meals to kids while schools are closed, and this program will build on those efforts and provide additional relief to families struggling at this time. My thanks to the Department of Economic Security, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service and everyone working to support Arizona’s most vulnerable.”

Through these benefits, families with eligible children will receive funds equivalent to the cost of lunch and breakfast for each child.

The benefits will be retroactive to March 16, 2020, and are calculated based on the number of school days for which the child would have received assistance from school meal programs. Eligible families will receive $69 for March, $126 in April, and $120 in May, for each child.

“School meal programs have done an amazing job in ensuring students have access to nutritional meals while schools are closed due to the pandemic,” said Tom Betlach, from the Office of the Director. “These resources provide additional support for student nutrition and expand families’ options for healthy food for their children.”

Officials said people who are existing eligible benefits Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be among the first to receive these funds in their existing accounts. Homes that are not signed up for SNAP will receive Electronic Benefit Transfer cards in early May.

To apply for Nutrition Assistance, visit healthearizonaplus.gov or call 1-855-432-7587 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.