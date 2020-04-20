 Skip to Content

Visit Mount Lemmon officials noticing graffiti, litter as more people head up amid COIVD-19 pandemic

3:42 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Local News, News, Top Stories
Graffiti
Visit Mount Lemmon

TUCSON - Officials with Visit Mount Lemmon are warning people who are heading up Catalina Highway that they have noticed a string of litter and graffiti cases.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the deputies working area have noticed a higher amount of traffic heading up to Mount Lemmon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, many members of Visit Mount Lemmon have noticed an uptick in graffiti and litter cases in highly frequented areas.

They are asking people who visit the mountain to stay tidy and keep the area clean.

"All of this trash which is at every pullout and the stream and we have more graffiti than ever brakes my heart!" the group said in a Facebook post. "Mt. Lemmon has been everyone's escape and this is how there are treating it! What is wrong with people?"

All of this trash which is at every pullout and the stream and we have more graffiti than ever brakes my heart!...

Posted by Visit Mount Lemmon on Monday, April 20, 2020

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film