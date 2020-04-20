Visit Mount Lemmon officials noticing graffiti, litter as more people head up amid COIVD-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Officials with Visit Mount Lemmon are warning people who are heading up Catalina Highway that they have noticed a string of litter and graffiti cases.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the deputies working area have noticed a higher amount of traffic heading up to Mount Lemmon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, many members of Visit Mount Lemmon have noticed an uptick in graffiti and litter cases in highly frequented areas.

They are asking people who visit the mountain to stay tidy and keep the area clean.

"All of this trash which is at every pullout and the stream and we have more graffiti than ever brakes my heart!" the group said in a Facebook post. "Mt. Lemmon has been everyone's escape and this is how there are treating it! What is wrong with people?"