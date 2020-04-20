Michelle Obama reads to children in latest livestream series

NEW YORK (AP) — Kids at home Monday received a midday reading of the classic “The Gruffalo” from a special host, former first lady Michelle Obama. Obama used the classic picture book to launch a series of online video readings for kids.

She described "The Gruffalo'' as the story of a mouse who uses “wit and imagination” to get the best of a fox and other would-be predators.

The livestream reading quickly received tens of thousands of likes on Facebook.

Other celebrities who have given special readings during the coronavirus pandemic include Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner and Demi Lovato.