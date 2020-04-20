Getting Answers: Can warm temperatures or sunlight prevent COVID-19

TUCSON- With temperatures expected to be in the 90s this week, some viewers are asking if warm temperatures or sunlight can help prevent COVID-19.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper discussed that question during our Getting Answers segment Monday evening.

According to the World Health Organization the answer is no.

The WHO states on its website: "Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus disease. You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19."

Some tips to protect yourself from the coronavirus are to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, as well as avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email us at GettingAnswers@KVOA.com