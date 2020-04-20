Casino Del Sol to feed 2,000 COVID-19 front-line workers

TUCSON - With operations at Casino Del Sol on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, casino officials decided to use this extra time to help local healthcare workers with their battle against the deadly virus.

In a press release shared Monday morning, Casino Del Sol announced that its culinary staff will be preparing and delivering lunches to about 2,000 COVID-19 front-line workers.

Over the next two weeks, the casino said it will donate food to workers at medical facilities including St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, Tucson Medical Center, Banner - University Medical Center Tucson and Banner - University Medical Center South.

Officials also said the casino employees will also prepare food to be delivered to staff working for Pascua Yaqui Tribe healthcare, police and fire departments.

According to the latest numbers released by the Arizona Department of Health Services at 9 a.m. Monday, there are 941 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, 58 resulting in death. In Arizona, there have been 5,064 confirmed cases and 187 deaths.