Youth folklorico dance class moves online to continue during pandemic

TUCSON - Like many other organizations, Academia De Baile Tradicion y Cultura has had to close its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being closed the teacher of the folklorica dance group decided to still meet with students through online video conference calls to dance.

Gracie Guerra, a folklorica dance student, has been dancing her whole life. So when the academy had to shut their doors it was difficult.

"It made me sad because I couldn't do one of the things I loved," said Gracie Guerra.

Over two weeks ago the academy decided that they were going to try meeting for the class online.

"I wanted to jump and jump and scream and dance," said Guerra.

The idea came up when one of the daughters mother's suggested they try doing the classes online.

"All the mom's were in agreement so you know, someone created the zoom account and then we all hopped on and it was awesome to see all the kids," said Elsa Vega, Guerra's mother.

The class is every Saturday at 1:15 p.m. For many parents any kind of structured activity for their kids brings relief.

Especially for Vega who says taking care of her two children full-time, as well as teaching, can be a handful.

While the online classes help take up some of that time, Gracie can't wait to go back in person.

"I really like to make the noise with all of my friends and when we were at the academy it would sound really cool," said Guerra.

Vega said while it is a challenge having the kids home all the time, she is very happy that they're together.