Law enforcement surprises 7-year-old battling leukemia on his birthday

Alex Vizcarra has battled his leukemia into remission and for his seventh birthday, his parents invited his heroes, local law enforcement, to come and help celebrate.

"We really feel like, when he wanted to see his heroes on a day like today, we really feel like a guy like Alex and the stuff that he's gone through, he's a real hero as well and we wanted to demonstrate that," said Lieutenant Doug Foster, Tucson Police Department South Operations.

Alex was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was 4 years old. On Saturday, nearly 30 officers showed up to his house to sing him happy birthday.

The plan came together in under a week with officers from Tucson Police Department, South Tucson, Pima County Sheriff and Pasqua Yaqui Tribe Police, all showing up for Alex.

"As soon as he started watching every single car from police... I'm pretty sure he's thinking like it's unbelievable," said Joshua Vizcarra, Alex's father.

Alex walked out with his eyes covered to the sounds of sirens and a loud speaker calling his name.

"The shock, surprise and happiness was clear in his eyes and as it went on you could tell that he was really into this and it was something that I'm sure will stick with him for a long time," said Foster.

Fortunately for the family COVID-19 has not changed too much of their routine with Alex because they already have to take precautions with his immune system.

His father says that since they started treatment, it has gone well.

"I mean doctors and nurses have been doing a great job with him so he's in remission again and then we don't see any problems at this point," said Vizcarra.

Alex's Leukemia treatment is scheduled to end on April 18th 2021, his 8th birthday.