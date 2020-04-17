Walgreens activates drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Tucson

TUCSON - Walgreens opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location was opened in Tucson Friday.

According to an announcement made by the company Friday afternoon, the Tucson drive-thru testing site is one of nine that were activated across five states - Arizona, Illinois, Lousiana, Michigan and Texas.

“I am grateful that Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has selected Tucson as one of their drive-thru testing sites,” said Mayor Romero. “Drastically increasing our testing capacity remains a critical component in our fight against COVID-19 and I am grateful for all of our private sector partners that have stepped up to help us accomplish this.”

Walgreens said the store was converted to a testing site is located at 10315 E. Broadway Blvd., near Houghton Road.

According to the company, people who wish to be tested must make an appointment, meet the Center of Disease Control's criteria for COVID-19 testing eligibility and complete an online health assessment.

"The activation of these locations demonstrates the company’s continued progress on its commitment to expand testing to 15 new sites in collaboration with the Administration, federal health agencies and state and local authorities," the company said in a statement. "Testing locations are selected in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and are planned for select hot spot markets with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases."

Walgreens said people who meet the CDC criteria will not be charged for the test. The drive-thru tests will also be conducted outside; test recipients will be asked to not leave their vehicles.

The company said results will be shared within 24 hours.

The second Arizona drive-thru location was said to be in Mirage.

For more information, visit walgreens.com.