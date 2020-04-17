UArizona to implement furloughs, pay cuts to help combat projected COVID-19 financial loss

TUCSON - The University of Arizona announced Friday that it will be implementing furloughs and pay cuts to its 15,000 employees that are set to last through June 2021 after the school was forced to move online due to the COVID-19 crisis back on March 15.

In a letter released by UArizona President Robert Robbins Monday morning, the school said it expects lose more than $66 million by the end of this fiscal year along, which ends June 30. At this time, Robbins said UArizona is projected to lose $250 million as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To put that in perspective, recall that our budget reallocations this year, 1.5% for academic units and 3.5% for administrative units, as well as RCM and administrative service charge tax increases totaled $30 million," Robbins said. "While these changes caused incredible concern throughout our campus, even requiring layoff plans in some administrative areas, we are now predicting losses more than eight times that amount next year."

To help negate the losses projected from this virus, UArizona as implemented the following actions.

Halted approved building projects for savings of $7 million.

Halted FY20 strategic plan funding for savings of $22 million.

Instituted hiring pause and delayed plans for merit increases to save another $26 million.

Immediate pay cuts to senior vice presidents and UArizona president

In addition, the president said he has proposed the following furloughs and salary reduction that are planned to start May 11 and continue through June 30, 2021.

For those within the salary bands up to $44,449 a year, a furlough of 13 days to be taken over time

For those within the salary bands of $44,500 to $75,000 a year, a furlough of 26 days to be taken over time

For those within the salary bands of $75,001 to $150,000 a year, a furlough of 39 days to be taken over time

For those within the salary bands of $150,001 to $199,999 a year, a straight salary reduction of 17%

For those within the salary bands of $200,000 or more a year, a salary reduction of 20%

Robbins said these changes will not affect employment and health care benefits.

"Everyone is adjusting to this new reality of sacrifice and uncertainty. According to the latest reporting, more than 22 million Americans have filed unemployment claims over the past four weeks, the highest number of claims since the Great Depression," the UArizona president said. "I am confident we will weather this storm, and I am truly grateful for all of you and your dedication to our students and one another."

