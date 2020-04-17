UArizona President Robbins discusses university’s new COVID-19 Financial Plan, includes employee salary cuts, furloughs

TUCSON - Universities and colleges across the nation are taking financial hit as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

At the University of Arizona, big decisions are now being made.

Unfortunately, however, that means salary cuts and furloughs have to be made.

President Robert Robbins said the financial loss is great and the task ahead is not easy.

But sacrifices have to be made, starting at the top.

"We are all in this together," said President Robbins in a letter to his employees.

Robbins explained that in March, senior vice presidents, along with himself, took pay cuts but said it was not enough.

Now, a furlough and pay reduction program is required.

Robbins proposed a comprehensive program to the Arizona Board of Regents that includes staff and faculty in a graduated scale through fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

President Robbins said the university will lose about $66 million by the end of this fiscal year on June 30.

It is broken down by salary.

So depending on what employees make, they will either take a pay cut or unpaid time off from work:

From $44,000 to $150,000, anywhere from 13 to 39 days of furlough.

Employees who make more than $150,000 and beyond will take a pay cut from 17 to 20 percent.

Employees will retain their employment and health care benefits.

This financial plan begins on May 11 through June 30 and is subject to change.

Presidents Robbins said this program will generate around $93 million in savings to the institution.

The program will also cover less than 40 percent of the projected shortfall through June 30, 2021, even though salaries and benefits comprise more than 60 percent of the university's spending.

The university is also putting a halt to other areas to save millions of dollars.

For example, $7 million for approved building projects and fiscal year 2020 strategic plan funding, saving $22 million.

Furthermore, any new hires will be put on hold along with delayed plans for merit.

That alone is saving the university $26 million.

In the letter to employees, President Robbins said:

"Together, we will ensure the University of Arizona survives this crisis, and that we come out of it better prepared to thrive in ways we could not have imagined just two months ago."

Robbins went on to say he is thankful for his employees and concluded his letter saying, "Stay safe and bear down."