Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch asking for donations to help feed animals during COVID-19 restrictions

TUCSON - For generations, people driving in and out of Tucson have stopped by the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch to check out the cool animals and take a break from their trek.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Pima County, the farm was one of the many iconic locations in Southern Arizona forced to close.

While the visitors have stopped coming, the owners of the ranch still have to care for its feathered residents. With the economic uncertainty the coronavirus crisis is presenting the overall community, the farm launched an "Adopt-A-Critter" program to allow the community to help keep their animals fed during these trying times.

“As of March 31st, 2020, this 3-generation family-owned, and operated business has had to close the doors during the Stay Home & Stay Safe mandate. Even though we are closed, the work and costs do not stop. The animals still must be fed, watered, and cared for every day. Although our wonderful visitors get a treat to give the animals, that is far from being all that the animals receive daily. For instance, a grown ostrich eats about 3lbs of food a day for a cost of about $40 per month. We have approximately 1,000 ostriches. That is a lot of mouths to feed!” Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch

Through this program, residents can donate $40 to feed an ostrich at their farm for one month. As a thank you gift, the ranch will send the donor a care package consisting of a personalized certificate with their name or a gift recipient name and the ostrich’s name they fostered, a Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch personalized keychain or name sign with the ostrich’s name, a fun animal fact sheet and an ostrich postcard

People can also donate $25 to adopt a ranch critter. These donors will also receive a care package, which contains an adoption certificate, a plush lamb wearing a Ranch t-shirt and a fun animal fact sheet.

For more information, visit roostercogburn.com.